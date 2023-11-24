Postmaster suspended for suspected financial fraud

The postal department has suspended a postmaster of a sub-post office in Jamuria allegedly for financial fraud and has directed a departmental enquiry. Rupen Hansda, postmaster of Nandi sub-post office in Jamuria has been suspended by the senior superintendent of posts of Asansol division, Prabal Bagchi and he has directed the divisional inspector of the postal department to conduct a probe and submit a report to him.

The customers of Nandi sub-post office have alleged that several lakhs of rupees have been withdrawn from their savings post office accounts without their knowledge. Since the last few days a large number of customers have demonstrated at the post office and in front of the debit of the savings accounts without their knowledge.

After these allegations spread and customers started agitation on 5 November, Rupen Hansda was transferred from this sub-post office. Tapan Mondal, the present postmaster of Nandi subpost office said that on 17 November he had taken charge and had no knowledge of what had occurred during the period of the previous postmaster.

“The customers are coming and lodging written complaints and I am forwarding them to the higher authority for necessary steps,” he added. The cheated customers have also lodged an FIR at Jamuria police station and Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate senior officials are investigating these cases, separately. Meanwhile, today the postmaster has been suspended as prima facie he has been found allegedly guilty by the Asansol Postal Circle senior officials. The matter is likely to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) later, sources said.