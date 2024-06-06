Post poll violence: TMC leader killed, BJP leaders attacked in other places

A TMC leader was murdered following the announcement of election results on Tuesday. Former panchayat member Prosenjit Saha was allegedly beaten to death. The incident occurred in Jelekhali under Kheyadaha-2 gram panchayat in the Sonarpur North constituency, under Narendrapur police station, yesterday evening. Most of the seats saw a sweeping victory for the Trinamul Congress.

According to local sources and police, Prosenjit was called out of his house after the election results were declared. He was then hit on the head with the handle of a spade on the road, resulting in his collapse. The attackers fled the scene after the incident. Local residents took Prosenjit to a hospital near the bypass, where doctors declared him dead. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Prosenjit was a former panchayat member but did not receive a ticket for the 2023 panchayat elections. Nevertheless, he remained active with TMC and continued to work for the party in the area. It is unclear who or why someone would kill him in this manner. The Sonarpur police are investigating and questioning his party colleagues. Meanwhile, other incidents of post poll-violence occurred in North 24-Parganas. Arjun Singh of BJP lost to TMC candidate Partha Bhowmik in Barrackpore. After the results were announced on Tuesday, there were allegations of stone-pelting at a BJP leader’s house from a TMC procession in Barrackpore. The incident of vandalism on the homes of BJP supporters was reported from Mominpara area of Ward 17 in Bhatpara Municipality. In each case, TMC-backed miscreants were accused. Police have been deployed in the area following these incidents. Additionally, there have been reports of vandalism at nearly 10-12 houses, including the BJP office in Madhyamgram. The BJP claims that on Tuesday night, TMC-backed miscreants rampaged through the area with iron rods, bamboo sticks, and guns.

Advertisement

Police and central forces arrived at the scene, but local residents alleged that the miscreants incited further unrest after the authorities left. No arrests have been made by the police so far.

Similar accusations have also emerged from New Town and Canning. After the election results, there have been several allegations of attacks on the homes of BJP workers and supporters by the ruling party in various parts of the state. In Canning, a BJP woman leader was assaulted. The wife and mother of another BJP leader were also injured in the incident. The injured were taken to Canning Sub-divisional Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The victims have filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The incident, which took place on Tuesday night in the Katpool area of Dighirpar panchayat, under Canning police station, caused widespread tension. BJP leader and Diamond Harbour candidate Abhijit Das said there is severe negligence of state police to prevent such incidents.

“Central forces are still in Bengal till 16 June. How such cases are taking place in Bengal. A pre-planned attack is being made on BJP workers,” said Mr Das.