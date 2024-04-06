Post office customers allege malpractice, protest

A large number of post office banking customers of Marokhana anchal post office, khanakul, today blocked the road and locked the main gate of the post office as a mark of protest against the corruption and malpractices in the post office. Many of the depositors alleged that they lost their hard-earned money.

The Khanakul MLA Susanto Ghosh has assured to be at the side of the affected depositors.

Most of the post office banking customers are farmers and villagers. They usually deposit the profit amount derived from the sale of agricultural products and then withdraw the money to buy seeds, manure, pesticides to raise fresh crops. Many such depositors, who need to withdraw their money, were not handed over their deposited amount by the post office on some baseless excuse. Some of the customers complained that during the deposit of the money they were not provided with a valid deposit slip but were provided money deposit slip after a few months with that particular date.

The post office customers agitated when they found that their previous deposited amount had been withdrawn without their knowledge. Today, the affected office banking customers blocked the road and put a lock at the main gate of the post office, demanding prompt return of their amount. The postmaster a few days back assured that senior post office officers from Chinsurah will today hear from the affected depositors and take prompt steps to return their money. The absence of any senior officials today, as promised, infuriated the affected customers.

The Khanakul MLA, Susanta Ghosh met the agitators and assured them to be by their side. He said, “I have spoken to the SDPO, the local police station IC and will also communicate with the district magistrate over the issue.”