Five years rigorous imprisonment for former post office superintendent

A special CBI court in Asansol has sent former Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Maloy Pal to five years in jail along with a fine of Rs.40,000 in a case of misappropriation of public money. On 25 July, Rajesh Chakraborty, judge of special CBI court has pronounced him guilty. Maloy Pal has been sent to Asansol Sp[ecial Correctional Home immediately after the judge announced his punishment.

In a post on its ‘X’ handle, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) stated that on 27 January 2009, a case was registered by CBI, then superintendent of the post office in Asansol after allegations of misappropriation of funds by manipulating savings banks withdrawals and vouchers.

On 18 March the CBI has submitted the charge sheet against him. Specifically he has increased the withdrawal amounts and decreased the deposit amounts in 42 withdrawal vouchers and 2 deposit vouchers ,relat ed to several different savings bank account holders. After trial the court held him guilty and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.40,000. The incident was during 2006.

