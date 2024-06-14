Portfolios allocated to ministers in Sikkim

The chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang praised the council of ministers for their portfolio assignments, which were approved by the Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

“This significant action signifies the start of a fresh stage in our leadership, where every minister takes on the duty for their assigned departments and commences the vital task of serving our state and its citizens,” chief minister Tamang said.

“I have faith that with their competent guidance, we will witness noteworthy progress and beneficial transformations in every field,” Mr Tamang added.

The chief minister personally manages various departments, including home, planning and development, department of personnel, power, excise, land and revenue, disaster management, information and public relations, information technology, skill development, etc.

Sonam Lama has been appointed as the minister in-charge of the public health, engineering, water resources, and ecclesiastical departments.

Arun Kumar Upreti will serve as the minister for two departments, rural development and cooperation department.

The responsibilities of the social welfare, women and child development, and printing & stationery departments have been transferred to Samdup Lepcha.

Meanwhile, Bhim Hang Limboo will be responsible for overseeing the labour as well as buildings & housing departments.

Bhoj Raj Rai has been appointed as the minister in-charge of urban, food, and civil aviation divisions.

G T Dhungel has been assigned to oversee the management of the health, family welfare, and culture departments.

Puran Kumar Gurung has been appointed as the minister responsible for overseeing the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary service, and fisheries departments.

The departments of forest and environment, sports and youth, law and parliamentary affairs have gone to Piatso Namgyel.

Tshering Thendup Bhutia will oversee the areas of tourism, civil aviation, commerce, and industry.