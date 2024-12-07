Policeman’s house robbed in Durgapur

Miscreants looted the house of a policeman in the heart of Durgapur’s administrative corridor this morning that sparked off sensation.

Sanjoy Ankuli, a police officer posted with the Purulia district police currently is undergoing training at the Police Training Center, Barrackpore. His family is lodged at a D-type quarter of the state government housing estate at City Centre in the town.

Miscreants broke open the entrance door of Ankuli’s quarter when his wife Sathi had left home to collect their children from a kindergarten school at 11.30 am. The miscreants, as was learnt from the police, possibly had struck within minutes of her exit and continued looting.

“They fled with Rs 15,000 in cash and 4 tola gold jewellery,” Sathi said. Police arrived at the house shortly after being informed. The miscreants couldn’t be traced back as yet, the officials said.