Police reveal Parl security breach mastermind’s city connect

Lalit Jha, allegedly the main conspirator in the Lok Sabha (LS) security breach on Wednesday is a resident of Kolkata. He is a teacher by profession and used to run a tutorial home at Girish Park in the city. A team from Delhi Police is set to arrive in the state for interrogation of the suspect Nilakshma. Parliament witnessed a major security breach yesterday after two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the area where MPs sit and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans.

Delhi Police are still looking for Jha though five others involved in the smoke bomb incident inside the parliament have already been arrested. He is absconding and might have left Delhi through Rajasthan-Haryana border soon after the incident, police probing the case, said. Jha’s Kolkata connection was revealed on Thursday when his two whereabouts were identified at Rabindra Sarani and Girish Park respectively. He used to stay in a rented house at Rabindra Sarani claiming to be a teacher. But he locked his room and left the area about one-and-a-half years ago.

Local residents in the Rabindra Sarani and Girish Park areas said that he never spoke to his neighbours in the area. Locals identified him after seeing his photo in the media. Influenced by the revolutionary ideology, Lalit and others were highly influenced to commit an act that could draw the whole nation’s attention on them. Jha, identified as the sixth accused in the parliament attack, allegedly contacted his associate, Nilakshma Aich, founder of a NGO called Samyabadi Subhas Sabha in the state.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, he allegedly shared a video of the attack with Nilakshma first on WhatsApp sometime between 1-2pm. Nilakshma, a student of English (hons) in a stateaided college at Salt Lake, is a resident of Halisahar town in North 24-Parganas. Nilakshma’s relatives claimed that the NGO was formed following the ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and used to do activities online for the development of poor people in the society.

The relatives also claimed that none from Nilakshma’s family knew Jha. Both Nilakshma and Jha never meet each other. “We do not know who Lalit Jha is and he never met Nilakshma. The NGO is operated online and there was no question of meeting him (Jha),” Nilakshma’s maternal uncle told reporters.

All the six accused joined a fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other through social media, preliminary investigations by Delhi Police revealed. State police along with their counterparts in Delhi started an inquiry immediately after Jha’s Kolkata connection was revealed. A team from Bijpur police station in North 24-Parganas visited Nilakshma’s residence on Thursday and spoke to him.