Police recover unknown body from jungle

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has recovered a body of an unknown person from a jungle near a closed open cast coal mine in Kalipahari area, under Asansol South police station here this morning.

Passersby saw a body lying near a jungle of the closed OCP and informed the Asansol South police station.

Immediately, officers from Asansol South police station reached the site and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police sources said that investigations have begun and the adjacent police stations have been alerted for any missing person. It seems that the person is not from the local area.

“Let us wait for the post-mortem report to find out the real cause of his death. Nothing has been recovered from the site where the body was found,” said DCP Central of ADPC Dhruba Das.