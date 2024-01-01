Poila Baisakh named Bengal’s State Day, ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jal’ State Song

The Bengal government on Sunday notified that Poila Boisakh, (the first day of the month of Boisakh of the Bengali calendar year) will be observed as State Day and it will be named Bangla Divas. The directive, issued by by Harikrishna Dwivedi, the outgoing chief secretary, also stated that the song ‘Banglar Mati Banglar Jal’ composed by Rabindranath Tagore, will be the State Song and made its incorporation mandatory in all government events.

“The State Day shall be celebrated by all the people of West Bengal with respect and dignity every year. The State Song shall compulsorily be played with due respect in all state government functions at the start of the function and the National Anthem shall be played compulsorily at the conclusion of it,” the notification said.

As per the order, all should stand at attention when the State Song is played and mass singing of it should be encouraged.The necessity for the declaration of State Day and State Song for West Bengal has been felt for a long time, taking into consideration its rich glory, culture and heritage, the order added. Previously proposed by the Trinamul Congress in the state Assembly, the idea of celebrating ‘State Anthem’ and ‘State Day’ has gained approval.

A committee headed by Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee, had recommended observing the “West Bengal Day” on Poila Baisakh. This was later endorsed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite an initial decision to make the song ‘Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal’ the ‘State Anthem,’ disagreements arose over altering a few words, but eventually, the original version prevailed.