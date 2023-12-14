PM visit: New Garia-Ruby Metro run gets ready

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be physically present at the Bhagavad Gita programme on 24 December, preparations are underway for the final commissioning of the New GariaRuby Metro corridor during his visit. The event to recite Gita at the Brigade Parade Ground has been organised by the ‘Lokho Konthe Geeta Path’ committee, which is an association of three organizations.

Even though an official confirmation is yet to come, the mass recitation programme in Kolkata is expected to be attended by over a lakh people. With the anticipation of the upcoming PM’s visit, fullswing preparations are being carried out in the 5.4km Metro corridor for the final commissioning of the stretch. With the preparations on, general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, conducted an extensive inspection of Kavi Subhash station of Blue Line and the Orange Line yesterday.

Holding a meeting with senior officers of Metro Railway, he also instructed to take steps for introduction of commercial services on this stretch up to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station at the earliest. As a part of the preparations, trial runs were also conducted between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations of the Orange Line to keep machinery and staff ready for the commercial services.

During the test runs, five round trips were made with a Medha AC rake to check tracks, power supply, proper docking of rake and response of the station staff. According to sources, similar trial runs are to be conducted in the next few days as a part of the preparations. Like the Orange Line, the under-river stretch of the East-West Metro is also inching closer towards the green signal.

The stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade is being readied for commercial services and is likely to be inspected by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) next week