PM to open revamped Ghoshpara station in Nadia

In what comes as good news to the people of Kalyani, the revamped Ghoshpara railway station in the educational hub of Nadia district, is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 May.

The station is the one of the firsts in West Bengal with complete redevelopment under the nationwide Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

As learnt during a Press tour to Ghoshpara railway station at Kalyani today, around 98 per cent of the redevelopment works of Phase-I have been completed. The upcoming inauguration is to be part of a mega event in which 103 stations across the country would have their upgraded infrastructure inaugurated or dedicated to the nation by the PM.

Notably, Kalyani is an education hub and Ghoshpara includes passenger count of different categories comprising mainly of students, educationists, academics or even pilgrims. The Indian Railways has smartly identified Ghoshpara, which is the nearest railway station from several colleges and universities. Its close proximity with premium colleges like the ITI, Kalyani University or even AIIMS places the station at an advantageous level than its nearby stations. Ghoshpara under Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway at present handles around 5,733 passengers on an average daily while around 32 trains pass through the station everyday. The station has one platform while more could be added if need arises, according to the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena.

The redevelopment works include revamp of the station premises and upgrading the main station building, concourse, circulating area, porch and facade, platform raising and surfacing, GPS based outdoor true colour LED tower clock, a modern waiting hall, covered sheds, ladies’ toilet, seating arrangements, and improved drinking water supply. For Divyangjan, two ramps, low height booking counter, toilet and water booths have been installed. Aiming to provide enhanced passenger amenities, the Sealdah Division is said to have spent around Rs 4 crore on the station redevelopment at Ghoshpara.