PM to inaugurate Joychandi Pahar station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat stations (through videoconference) including Joychandi Pahar station of West Bengal on Thursday. Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara Railway stations will also be inaugurated by the PM on the same day. Altogether 100 stations of West Bengal are being developed under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The redevelopment of railway stations under the scheme is a significant step towards modernising the region’s railway infrastructure. With a focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving accessibility and incorporating sustainable design, these upgrades will not only elevate the travel experience but also contribute to the economic growth of the region. Joychandi Pahar station in Purulia serves as a vital point for passenger and freight transportation. The redevelopment of the station of Adra division has been completed in record time to provide improved passenger amenities.

The integrations of modern facilities like lifts, renovated and improved station concourse, retiring room, dormitory, 1st and 2nd class waiting halls, developed platform surface with granite etc. have been executed at the Joychandi Pahar station.

