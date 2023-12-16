PM should address plight of poor: Trinamul

Trinamul Congress today came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inordinate delay in addressing the plight of the poor people.

The party leaders alleged that when marginalised people continue to suffer from food insecurity, then whose ‘vikas’ (progress) the Centre is trying to ensure.

The party tweeted: “PM@narendramodi, how long will you take to act on the plight of poor people bearing the brunt of your failure?”

The party further tweeted: “According to the 2023 report on food security and nutrition released by the UN: 74.1% of Indians, or 1,043 billion people, were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021. The report estimated India’s proportion of undernourished population at 16.6 per cent during 2020-22. As marginalised people continue to suffer from insecurity, whose Vikas is @BJP4india truly ensuring?”

Trinamul Congress condemned the suspension of party’s Rajya Sabha member Derek O’ Brien, who had asked for a discussion on the security breach in Parliament.

Kunal Ghosh, party’s state general secretary, stated “your attempts to shield BJP MP@mepratap, Mr Malviya are futile!@BJP4India has plummeted to an irredeemable low. The fear emanating from the opposition’s resolute demand for HM@AmitShah’s resignation exposed your party’s appalling negligence in the face of a critical national security breach. How much lower will you stoop to evade accountability and exploit political vendetta.”

Earlier, Trinamul had demanded expulsion of the BJP MP who had issued visitor’s gallery passes to those who had entered the Parliament defying all security arrangements.