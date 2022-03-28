PM Modi may virtually address gathering of Matua community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may virtually address a mammoth gathering of the Matua community at Thakurnagor in Bongaon on 29 March, which is being considered to address the grievances of the lakhs of followers of Harichand Thakur from this bastion, who have expressed their vehement anger over the non-implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A few days ago, BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur also held a series of meeting over the community’s grievances on CAA and NRC issues even as he has been distancing himself from senior state leaders, apparently unhappy with their reluctance to communicate with the Centre over the citizenship rights issues. BJP leaders from rebel camps like Ritesh Tiwari and former state BJP vice president Jayprakash Majumdar joined the meeting with MP Shantanu Thakur and have been garnering support over these issues since few days back.

In these circumstances, the Prime Minister’s virtual address could focus over some wayout to implement NRC and CAA issues, party sources said. Last night PMO’s office had sent a letter, signed by the PM himself, to Matua MP and leader Shantanu Thakur, who was cornered few days ago by state leaders. PM’s letter is seen as an indicator that the Matua MP is being given greater importancce ahead of the next Parliamentary elections, which is giving BJP state functionaries a salient message that Shantanu Thakur is to play a big role in the party.

Party sources said BJP’s national president JP Nadda may visit the state to join the 211 birth anniversary celebrations of religious seer Harichand Thakur and Matua Dharma Maha Mela at Thakurnagor. The PM in his letter praised Harichand Thakur’s life, which, he said is still like a beacon strengthening social fabrics and his immense contribution in paving the way to educate disadvantaged and marginalised section of people.

“Baroni Mela,” which is known as Matua Maha Dharma Mela, will be held from 29 March to 5 April. Lakhs of people of Matua community will take holi bath at “Kamona Sagor” (Holy Pond at Thakurbari). MP Shantanu Thakur said that PM laid stress on this religious gathering. “We are grateful to the PM. The Union government has increased the number of trains from different destinations to Thakurnagor so our religious sect could easily arrive here. This is a positive initiative of the Central goverment so our people are able to attend the mela and take holy dip without any hassles,” he said.