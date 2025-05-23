PM inaugurates 3 rail stations in Bengal virtually

Three railway stations in West Bengal that have been revamped under the Railway’s Amrit Bharat Station scheme were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The inaugural was done from Bikaner where the PM laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan.

The three stations that were inaugurated amid mega events organised locally by the respective zonal railways include Eastern Railway’s Kalyani Ghoshpara and Panagarh and Joychandi Pahar in Purulia. Mr Modi, today, inaugurated 103 railway stations that have been redeveloped across the country under the railways’ flagship programme of Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Notably, a total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are undergoing similar revamp. The three stations that saw the inaugural today are among the first railway stations in the state where the first phase of the redevelopment works have been completed. The redevelopment of Ghoshpara in Kalyani is expected to play a significant role for the people of education. Ghoshpara, under Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division is the nearest railway station from several colleges and universities. Its close proximity with premium colleges like the ITI, Kalyani University or even AIIMS places the station at an advantageous level than its nearby stations.

Likewise, Panagarh railway station is a vital hub under the Asansol division. Its transformation is expected to be a boost for daily commuters as it holds strategic significance due to its proximity to the Asansol-Durgapur industrial belt and plays a crucial role as a hub for the Indian Army’s Mountain Strike Corps. The station’s modernization is expected to support regional economic growth and enhance connectivity. The third railway station inaugurated by the PM today is Joychandi Pahar station under Adra Division in Purulia District. According to the South Eastern Railway, the station serves as a vital point for passenger and freight transportation and its redevelopment has been completed in record time to provide improved passenger amenities.

Speaking during the mega event, Mr Modi underscored the introduction of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains as symbols of the country’s new speed and progress. “Now Vande Bharat trains are being operated in nearly 70 routes. This brings modern rail connectivity to remote regions,” he said. “In the past 11 years, hundreds of road overbridges and underbridges have been constructed and over 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid,” said Mr Modi. Reiterating that work on the first bullet train of the country is going on, the PM said, “Along with these efforts, the modernisation of more than 1,300 railway stations is being carried out. Today more than 100 Amrit Bharat stations have been redeveloped.”