Pending funds: Didi seeks meet with PM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the state’s legitimate share of GST collected by the Central government from West Bengal, as well as funds pending under various Centrally-sponsored schemes for the state.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I have written a letter to the Prime Minister yesterday seeking an appointment to discuss several issues, including disbursement of funds for the 100 days job scheme, housing scheme, construction of rural roads and funds for the health sector.” Miss Banerjee said she will be attending a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc on 18 December in the National Capital. “I have sought an appointment with the PM between 18 to 20 December. I will leave for Delhi on 17 December evening.

A few Members of Parliament of my party will accompany me,” Miss Banerjee said. “If he gives me time from 18 to 20 December, I will demand Bengal’s legitimate financial share. If he does not give time for me, we will decide what to do,” Miss Banerjee said. She alleged that West Bengal is the only state to which the Central government has stopped sending funds under all centrally-sponsored schemes.

“The Centre has stopped disbursement of funds for several schemes. But we have not stopped those schemes.” “The state has been implementing schemes without the Centre’s assistance. The Centre has stopped disbursement of funds for 100 days job scheme (MGNREGA), Banglar Badi (housing scheme), rural road and funds for health sector,” Miss Banerjee said. “The Centre is collecting GST from West Bengal but we are not getting our share from the GST. I will demand Bengal’s share,” she said.

Later in the day, the chief minister, who had come to Bagdogra from Kurseong left for Alipurduar where she will attend an official programme tomorrow. The CM will attend a similar programme at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri on 11 December. She will attend official programmes in Siliguri on 12 December and thereafter leave for Kolkata.