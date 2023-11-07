PDS scam: Cops find links with fodder scam

In a new twist to the PDS scam, ED investigators claimed to have found an alleged link between Chandak brothers, the alleged mastermind of fodder scam in Bihar and PDS scam in the state.

According to the source, the Chandak brothers were arrested by the CBI as masterminds in connection with the 1996 fodder scam, in which the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested. Later, claimed the source, the duo were let off after both turned approvers.

Recently, the ED officials conducted a raid and search operation at the offices and residences of the director of a city-based packaged flour production and marketing entity Ankit India Limited. The ED sources claimed that Dipesh Chandak admitted his guilt to the CBI saying he had given Rs 60cr to the former chief minister of Bihar in the fodder scam.

As being directors of the Ankit India Ltd, which ED had raided, the Chandak brothers were found to have been close to the arrested former food and civil supplies minister, investigation revealed.

The source also claimed that their alleged complicity in the PDS scam became evident, when investigation revealed that the company would sell the rice and flour in open market after being packaged through this company like Bakibur’s company would do. Sources said that the name of Chandak cropped up during the course of interrogations of the present and former personal assistant of the ED sleuths in this connection