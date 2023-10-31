Patient hurt after ceiling chunk falls on her

A patient has been injured when a portion of the false ceiling collapsed and fell upon her at Suri Sadar Super Speciality Hospital in Birbhum today. The incident has created a huge stir in Birbhum district.

The CMOH of Suri, Dr Himadri Ari rushed to the Super Speciality hospital after getting the information and conducted a survey. A woman patient of Jharkhand has been admitted at the female isolation ward on the fifth floor of the Suri Sadar Super Speciality hospital with severe abdominal pain.

Today, when the nurse and paramedical staff were arranging to take her for ultra sonography test, a portion of the ceiling fell on her. The other patients have been shifted to other wards.

Munni Tudu, a relative of the patient, said that they were getting ready to go to the USG room when the incident occurred. Mita Laha, a patient and eyewitness, said that she was lying in the adjacent bed when suddenly a chunk of the roof fell on the patient on the next bed. She suffered minor injuries.

The attending doctor on duty at that time, Dr R Ganguly asked the staff to remove the false ceiling from the female isolation ward. Dr Himadri Ari said that he has personally come here to assess the situation. There is no imminent danger now as the false ceiling has been dismantled already. The patients are safe and very soon the repairing job of the female isolation ward will be conducted.