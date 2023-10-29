Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Patient falls to death from stretcher at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital

Dala Sarkar (63) of Nilpur locality in Burdwan town was taken to the Anamoy wing of the BMCH following an acute breathing disorder.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 29, 2023 8:15 am

Patient falls to death from stretcher at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital

Burdwan Medical College (photo:SNS)

A female patient taken to the super speciality wing of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital died falling from the stretcher while rolling down the ramp this afternoon.

Dala Sarkar (63) of Nilpur locality in Burdwan town was taken to the Anamoy wing of the BMCH following an acute breathing disorder.

The Anamoy wing, which works as the super speciality unit for cardiac patients, immediately referred her to the chest department of the BMCH. Dr Shakuntala Sarkar, superintendent of the unit, said, “She’s not admitted here as we don’t have a pulmonary unit here, and considering the emergency, she’s immediately referred. She died during transportation, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

The family members of the deceased complained that in the absence of the stretcher-bearers, they had to volunteer for the shift, which caused the death of the patient in the hospital.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Touts selling MBBS seats booked in Kolkata, Burdwan

Police had begun investigation after a senior government official came to the office chamber of the Principal, Burdwan Medical College, Dr Kaustav Nayek, on 24 January with an 'offer letter' for his daughter’s MBBS admission in Meghalaya state government’s quota, which, however, bore Dr Nayek’s forged signature.