Patient falls to death from stretcher at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital

A female patient taken to the super speciality wing of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital died falling from the stretcher while rolling down the ramp this afternoon.

Dala Sarkar (63) of Nilpur locality in Burdwan town was taken to the Anamoy wing of the BMCH following an acute breathing disorder.

The Anamoy wing, which works as the super speciality unit for cardiac patients, immediately referred her to the chest department of the BMCH. Dr Shakuntala Sarkar, superintendent of the unit, said, “She’s not admitted here as we don’t have a pulmonary unit here, and considering the emergency, she’s immediately referred. She died during transportation, unfortunately.”

The family members of the deceased complained that in the absence of the stretcher-bearers, they had to volunteer for the shift, which caused the death of the patient in the hospital.