Patient dies after being administered gastric-relief injection

With a couple of physicians busy attending a critical labour patient, one on leave, two in their chairs and the hospital superintendent attending a health review meeting in Burdwan town, a middle-aged patient, suffering from severe chest pain died within minutes of being administered an injection by the on-duty nurse yesterday, which sparked off sensation at Mankar Rural Hospital, about 30 km from Durgapur town.

Madhab Baidyakar (48) of Kota village in East Burdwan suffered severe chest pain on Friday morning and was shifted to the Mankar hospital near Budbud by the family members. As the victim’s son Gopal Baidyakar alleged, “When we’d taken my father to the emergency-OPD, no physician was there. Then we entered the indoor section, where we were told that the physician was busy in the labour room. She then instructed us to return back to the OPD, where the doctor would come and check. There was no wheelchair or a stretcher and my ailing father had to walk the distance up to the OPD.”

On reaching the OPD, the patient suddenly felt severe discomfort and according to the family members the nurse consulted with the doctor and asked the patient party to procure an injection from the local market. Gopal narrated: “After I brought the injection, the nurse administered the injection but my father died within a couple of minutes.” The matter sparked off sensation and the hospital called the police. As stated Dr Joyram Hembram, chief medical officer, East Burdwan, “The superintendent of that rural hospital was here attending a meeting with us when he narrated the matter to the physicians there over phone.” He added: “The matter was recorded with a serious concern and we’ll hold an inquiry into this.” He ruled out charges of negligence, saying, “The patient complained about an epigastric pain and for that a pantoprazole injection to remit gastric pain was prescribed. It appears he has severe cardiac pain.”

