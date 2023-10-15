Party missive to BJP state unit on puja role

The Delhi BJP has instructed every Bengal worker to actively participate in their local puja as part of the preparations for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

While the Bengal BJP is preparing to bring the party’s national president, JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Kolkata for Durga Puja, the Delhi saffron camp has issued strict direc- tives that mandate every BJP worker in Bengal to be involved in their local puja in any way possible. The state unit has already adhered to the central party’s directive and has circulated this notice to organizational district presidents so that they can implement it at the booth level.

The party aims to leverage this opportunity to launch an extensive public relations campaign during Durga Puja, engaging with local people through the booth-level com- mittees.

Even Union home minister Amit Shah, who previously served as the party’s national president, had called for a booth-level push a few days ago.

However, the party has not yet confirmed Amit Shah and JP Nadda’s visit to Kolkata for the puja, although party sources suggest that Shah may come on 16 October to inaugurate a puja.

This directive to establish contact with the people during Durga Puja has come from the central leadership in anticipation of the state elections, as stated by a senior party leader.

Party MPs and legislators in the state have been instruct- ed to participate in at least 100 pujas in their respective areas.

In Kolkata, the BJP has been working diligently to increase its influence, particularly in several major Durga Pujas in the city and Sovabazar.

The final list of pujas Nadda will attendin the city has not been prepared yet.