State education minister Partha Chatterjee today took to Twitter, explaining the stand of the state government to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding the recent incidents of programme cancellations and protests at several state-run universities. The development comes a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee had forwarded the Governor’s letter to the education minister.

It may be noted that the Governor had drawn the attention of the chief minister in the letter written on 25 December about the recent incident at Jadavpur University where the annual convocation was held without his presence after a section of the university students and employees prevented him from going to the venue.

The Governor had directly blamed the state government for the entire incident and termed it as ‘total collapse of law and order’ in the state. Snubbing the Governor’s proposal to hold a discussion over the issue, the education minister attached a letter to his tweet in which he wrote, “In this regards, it is brought to your notice that cancellations of the formal programmes pertaining to several universities, the dates of the programmes are fixed and chalked out and cancelled depending upon the circumstances by the Vice Chancellors. The universities are autonomous bodies and the state government hardly interferes in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities based on available rules 2019.”

Referring to the Jadavpur University convocation, the minister said, “incidents happened as the students were agitating against the proposed implementation of National Register of Citizens, CAA and NPR by the Centre. The students and people of the state reportedly want the withdrawal of the same and are dead against implementation of it in West Bengal.”

However, Mr. Chatterjee also clarified that he is always ready to work together with the Governor “provided your (the Governor’s) approach is cordial and not forceful and amicably mutual in the best interest of the state education department.” He also highlighted the achievements of the state education department in his tweet. In his reply, Mr. Dhankhar said it was not the time for “tit for tat”.

“Am frankly amused. Hon’ble CM’s communication reflected farsighted approach and hence my step. Hon’ble Minister may check a critical communication of CM was on screen of all channels. No time for tit for tat. Hope we’ll move ahead as indicated by CM and discuss issues across,” he wrote on his Twitter handle. Meanwhile, Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today reportedly said the central government will not tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of politicking at any cost.