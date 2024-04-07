Opposition picks up issue of unfinished work to attack MP Kalyan Banerjee

Three-time winning Serampore LS candidate, the sitting MP Kalyan Banerjee is confident of hitting a boundary with registering his 4th victory from the seat. The Serampore MP enjoys support of voters from the constituency for his initiatives in using the MPLAD funds for developmental work and implementation of various beneficiary schemes. However, the CPM and the BJP Serampore LS candidates have picked up the existing resentment in certain voters, under Dankuni Municipal area.

The CPM Serampore candidate Dipsita Dhar said, “During my election campaign the people of Dankuni have expressed their resentment over the neglect towards improvement and upgradation of drainage system and improvement of road conditions. Nearly all the municipal wards of Dankuni municipality gets inundated during monsoons; there is no passage to drain out the rain water. The drains overflow and the ground floor of most of the houses are flooded with dirty water.

The master plan, which was to be upgraded, has not been implemented yet. There is no footpath for pedestrians.” A senior BJP leader remarked that he wonders if the MP ever raised the development issue of Dankuni in the parliament. The Serampore MP during his election campaign at Konnagar came across an aged woman (72), who complained that she lost her husband long back but despite her repeated efforts during Duare Sarkar to avail benefits of widow and senior citizens pension, has got no help

