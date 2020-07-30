The outbreak of Covid-19 have brought into focus two divergent facets of the Opposition camp namely the BJP and the Congress and Left Front combine.

While the state BJP leadership are spearheading agitations in different parts of the state irrespective of the pandemic, the less than agile Congress and Left Front leadership have nixed the plans of a joint stir even as both the ideologically poles apart outfits continue to lambast the ruling Trinamul Congress over what it considers to be the mishandling of the pandemic situation and relief operations post-Amphan.

State BJP leaders continue to be in the forefront of the agitations against what it conceives to be the ruling party’s shortcomings. Thus when the ruling party has not been bothered of late by any joint Congress-Left agitation, BJP leaders like state party chief Dilip Ghosh are leading processions whose participants shouting slogans about the inadequacies of the ruling dispensations.

Ghosh has been hitting the headlines and gathering some sympathy en route for the wrong reasons. After some youth alleged to be Trinamul activists broke up a talk over tea he had organised to be better acquainted with the local people at New Town, the Kharagpur MP walked away with brownie points. Younger leaders like Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh have not looked back ever since he broke away from TMC in the Lok Sabha polls.