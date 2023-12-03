One nabbed for posing as state DGP

The cyber cell of Bidhannagar Police today arrested one person from Rajasthan in connection with conning police personnel at the lower rung of the state police by opening a fake profile in the name of state DGP Manoj Malviya. According to Bidhannagar Police, the person was arrested from Alwar, Rajasthan. He was remanded to five-day police custody by the court.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar commissionerate stated that the arrested person had opened a fake profile of the state DGP and was allegedly involved in conning the police personnel, particularly at the lower ranks, by sending friend requests for monetary help in the name of Malviya, the state DGP. The person, said the officer, was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Bidhannagar cyber cell by an officer.

Dwelling on the alleged modus operandi of the fraudster, the officer claimed that once the friend request allegedly sent by the arrested person was accepted, then the person concerned was asked to pay up in the name of the state DGP, who he claimed was in dire straits and required financial help allegedly by sending a fake account number to send their help only to siphon off money from their account.

