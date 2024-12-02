One more monk arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON Kolkata

One more monk attached to the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was arrested in Bangladesh, vice-president and spokesman of the ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das claimed on Saturday.

He said that the second monk of the society who has been arrested is Shyam Das. He claimed that Das went to meet monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu, who was arrested earlier this week by Bangladesh Police, at the correctional home where he is housed now.

Bangladesh Police also took Shyam Das in custody, Radharaman Das claimed. He posted a picture of Shyam Das on his official X handle and questioned whether the arrested monk looked like a terrorist.

“Does he look like a terrorist? #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking and disturbing,” the comments posted on Radharaman Das’ official X handle read.

In another post made on his X handle, Radharaman Das claimed that another ISKCON centre at Bhairav Bangladesh has been vandalised. He also posted a video of the vandalised ISKCON centre.

Earlier on Thursday, Radharaman Das claimed that the ISKCON centre in Bangladesh’s Shibchar had been forcibly shut down by a group of people. He also told IANS that the reply of the Bangladesh government to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu was highly frustrating.

Several protests have already been organised in Kolkata over the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu as well as attacks and atrocities on the minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Now with the arrest of Shyam Das, the protests are likely to aggravate in the city in the coming days.