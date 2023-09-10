One more dengue death in city

Hardly six days after a woman from Jadavpur died of dengue on last Saturday night, another patient succumbed to the vector-borne disease on Saturday.

A girl from Motijhil in Dum Dum died of dengue shock syndrome at the state-run Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghta.

She was taken to a nursing home in central Kolkata and then shifted to the ID Hospital on Friday after her condition deteriorated. She was undergoing treat- ment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and died today.

At least eight from the city have died of dengue so far and around 12 others from districts have died of the viral disease caused by mosquito bites in different city hospitals.

Last Saturday night, the 33- year-old woman from Jadavpur died in a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass. She was brought to the hospital with high fever and severely low platelet count.

Dengue strain is less virulent this season though the vector-borne viral fever is ravaging the city and districts since the onset of monsoon in the state.

A study report prepared by the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed this finding on dengue outbreak in Bengal. The report has already been submitted to the Swasthya Bhaban recently.

According to the report, dengue strain DEN-III is affect- ing more than 75 per cent of

patients this year and it’s not so virulent.

As a result, most dengue patients are getting recov- ered fast though weakness persists for a couple of weeks.

Another strain DEN-II is also affecting people in 25 per cent cases. Dengue has four variants DEN-I, DEN-II, DEN-III and DEN-IV in the state. Around 17,000 people in the state have been affected by dengue since January. Apart from the mosquito borne disease, the city is vir- tually on sick bed with rapid infections of viral fever, accompanied by cough and cold since August.