One injured after firing incident

Unidentified assailants fired several rounds from close range at one Krishna Nunia in Chinakuri, under Kulti police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) last evening.

At the time of shooting, Krishna Nunia was standing beside his parked motorcycle in Chinakuri, in front of the residence of TMC district chairman and former Kulti MLA Ujjal Chatterjee.

Kulti police arrived at the site and immediately shifted him to Asansol District Hospital. He was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The victim is a resident of Nunia Bustee in Asansol town.

Sandeep Karra, ADCP (West) of ADPC said that police have started investigations and are scanning CCTV footage in the area. So far, nobody has been arrested in this case.

Prima facie, police suspect that the suspects had fired at him due to some old rivalry. This is the third time miscreants have attempted to kill him. There are several criminal cases against Krishna Nunia in Kulti police station area.

He received five bullet injuries in both hands, stomach and legs. His condition is critical. Ujjal Chatterjee visited the hospital today to meet him and said that the police should take strong actions and nab the miscreants.