A migrant worker of Balia village in Bindol under the Raiganj police station in North Dinajpur district was today tested positive for COVID-19.

The youth had recently returned from Delhi, it is learnt. Sources said that he was in home quarantine.

The fresh case has taken the number of COVID cases in the Raiganj area to seven. However, three of them returned home after recovering from the disease, officials said.

“The affected person is undergoing in the COVID hospital at Karnajora. The number of COVID positive patients has gone up seven in areas under the Raiganj police station, while three of them returned home after being cured,” Raiganj Block Development Officer Raju Lama said.

Meanwhile, a train carrying around 150 migrant workers from Delhi reached Raiganj station this afternoon.

Officials of the health department and the district administration, and the police received them at the railway station, where their health was screened with thermal scanners.

The workers were sent them to their respective villages under the Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Itahar, Hemtabad and Karandighi police stations in buses arranged by the administration.

“They have been asked to strictly stay indoors in home quarantine in their villages,” sources said.

“At the Raiganj railway station, on behalf of our municipality we welcomed the migrants and arranged for refreshments like cake, biscuits, bread, eggs and water bottle,” the Chairman of the Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas, said.

Board of administrators at North Dinajpur civic bodies The state government has appointed former Chairman of the TMC-led board of Islampur municipality and the President of the North Dinajpur TMC, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the chairperson of a board of administrators to lead the Islampur Municipality.

Former vice-chairperson Nagina Begum is a member of the board. The term of the municipality expired on Thursday. Former Chairman of the TMC-led board at the Kaliyaganj municipality, Kartick Chandra Paul, has also been made the chairperson of the board of administrators for the Kaliyaganj Municipality.