On Hul Diwas, AITC pays homage to Adivasi freedom fighters

To pay homage to the Adivasis for their sacrifices for the cause of Motherland, AITC district leaders including MLAs Becharam Manna, Karabi Manna and others celebrated 168th Hul Diwas in Basudevpur of Haripal Block.

Tarakeswar MLA Ramendu Singha Roy also celebrated the Hul Diwas with the locals. From hoisting the national flag to garlanding the statues of Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu to speeches by eminent people, cultural programmes and drawing competition were put up to celebrate the day.

CM Mamata Banerjee, too, tweeted in this regard, “On occasion of Hul Diwas, we honour the legacy of revolutionaries, Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu. Heading the Santhal Uprising, they stood against exploitation at the hands of Britishers and Zamindars. Their struggle shall forever be enshrined in our memories as a reminder to strive for freedom and equality.”

Singur MLA Becharam Manna said: “We want the new generation to understand the importance of Hul Diwas and acknowledge the culture of our country. This is the primary reason why AITC has taken the initiative to celebrate the day.

“The Adivasi community of our country stood up to fight against the oppressive measures of the administration and those in power. They put up a fight with the British East India company. They pledged to teach a lesson to those who were depriving the masses of their rights by occupying their lands through unfair means. Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu spearheaded this revolution. And we have assembled here today to acknowledge their efforts to fight against every odd,” said Haripal MLA Karabi Manna.

All India Trinamool Congress paid homage to Adivasis and Santhals by acknowledging the work done by their leaders who paved the way for the upcoming generation to fear none and revolt against those who deprive them of their rights.