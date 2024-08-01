Om Prakash Mathur sworn in as 18th Governor of Sikkim

Om Prakash Mathur officially became the Governor of Sikkim today.

The ceremony took place this morning at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok, where the Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, Justice Biswanath Somadder, administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, cabinet ministers and other important individuals were present during the ceremony.

Afterwards, chief minister Tamang introduced the new Governor to various officials such as the Speaker, cabinet ministers, judges of Sikkim High Court, Deputy Speaker, MLAs and others.

Prior to this, the chief secretary presented the oath form and read the President’s Warrant appointing Om Prakash Mathur as Governor.

The event was also attended by various officials such as the mayor, Deputy mayor, DGP, former legislators, chairpersons and heads of departments. Representatives from the army and central government agencies were also present.