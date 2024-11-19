Nurse, constable accuse TMC councillor of heckling

A sitting councillor of ward 7 of Dubrajpur Municipality allegedly manhandled a nurse on duty at the local hospital and has also heckled a police constable on duty at wee hours today.

Sources said that Sheikh Naziruddin, the TMC councillor of Dubrajpur Municipality has fallen ill due to high blood pressure and breathing problems late last night. He was taken to Dubrajpur Grameen Hospital.

Where he has allegedly physically manhandled a nurse who was on duty alleging delay in checking his blood pressure and chased her, when she ran outside in fear, the councillor also heckled the police constable, who was on duty and came forward to save the nurse.

Sheikh Asmaul, the said constable has also reported the incident to local Dubrajpur police station.

The chief medical officer health of Birbhum has directed the BMOH to send a detail report on this issue.

Already this incident of physically heckling a nurse on duty at late hours inside a state government run hospital by a councillor has created a stir in Birbhum district.

So far, neither the Birbhum district TMC nor the Dubrajpur Municipality has said anything about this issue.