The NSCBI airport, Kolkata, today handled maximum number of passenger flights till 8pm which is 32(15 arrival and 17 departure). The airport authorities have today announced that passengers must reach the airport three hours before boarding time due to Covid-19 protocols which they need to undergo.

The Kolkata airport spokesperson today confirmed that 2296 passengers arrived today while 1426 departed.This is the highest count since 28 May when the airport resumed passenger flight operations.

The airport authorities also announced “Passengers are requested to reach airport 3 hours before departure time as with Covid-19 prevention measures like, bag sanitization, thermal screening etc. entry to the airport will take longer than usual. Inconvenience to our valued passengers is sincerely regretted.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Manoj Gangal will take over as the new Regional Executive Director (RED) of Airports Authority of India (AAI), at the regional headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata from 1st June.