Notorious criminal ‘Hatkata’ Masood found dead in Nadia’s Chapra

The lifeless body of Masood alias Hatkata Masood, a notorious miscreant with a history of criminal activities, was discovered in Padmamala field under Chapra police station limits on Sunday morning. The police were alerted by local residents who noticed Masood lying with a bullet wound.

Masood, who had recently been released from jail, faced multiple cases related to anti-social activities, including extortion, dacoity and rape. A few months ago, he was apprehended by the police along with some of his followers in possession of firearms.

The initial police assessment reveals that Masood suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night. Mr. M Meetkumar Sanjaykumar, Additional SP (HQ), stated: “The deceased has multiple gunshot injuries. We have sent the body to the Saktinagar District hospital for autopsy, and after the reports, we can ascertain the number of bullets fired at him by the assailants.” Authorities have intensified their probe into the matter, exploring the possibility of a professional hit orchestrated with precision.

“The assailant probably used an automatic weapon, and initial investigations point towards the involvement of a hired gunman from Bangladesh”, a senior police officer said. The police’s focus on potential cross-border involvement has opened up new avenues of inquiry. Intelligence agencies are collaborating to trace the origin of the alleged hired assailant from Bangladesh.

The motive behind Masood’s killing remains elusive, prompting speculation about whether it was a result of internal disputes or external influences. The incident has sparked a political war of words, with Saikat Sarkar, the vice-president of BJP’s North Nadia district unit, pointing fingers at Chapra’s Trinamul Congress unit. Sarkar claimed that Masood was associated with the ruling party and was utilized to thwart BJP efforts in the region.

However, Sukdev Brahma, Trinamul Congress Chapra block president, vehemently denied the allegations, stating: “Masood was not involved with Trinamul Congress, and we never used him for our purposes. The BJP’s allegation is completely framed to defame our party.” Brahma went on to reference a past incident where a Trinamul Congress party worker was killed during the panchayat polls, emphasizing that Masood’s association with their party remained unproven.