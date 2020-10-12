Traditional drummers at Dhakipara in Marnai under the Itahar police station in North Dinajpur district are facing acute financial problems, while they have so far not been invited to any puja, even though the festivals are round the corner.

Given the Covid-19 situation and the lockdowns earlier, they drummers, who are called ‘dhakis’ are facing an uncertain future.

On the other hand, even drum-makers are not receiving good orders for repair or new drums this time around.

Dhakis are traditional drummers who play the drum known as ‘dhak’ during Hindu festivals, particularly during the Durga Puja festivities in Bengal. The ‘dhaks’ form an integral part of the festivities and are usually in high demand when the festivals begin.

However, this time around, the dhakis are under immense pressure and they do not know what holds for them when the festivals actually begin. While the Covid situation and the lockdowns have already affected their source of income, they say they have so far not been invited by puja committees this time.

“Every year during Durga Puja, I would earn Rs 5000 to 7000 after beating drums in different puja pandals for five days. However, this year I have been called by only one puja committee in Raiganj so far where I will be paid Rs 2000. I don’t know how I will feed my family with this meager income,” a drummer at Dhakipara, Marnai Pachu Das, said.

According to a drum-maker of Marnai village, Prafulla Rabidas, there are around 1000 drummers living in different villages in Mannai in Itahar Block in the district. “Before Durga Puja last year, around 300 drummers came to us to have their drums repaired. However, this year, only 50 drums came for repair,” he said.

Another drummer, Pallad Das, said more than 200 drummers have not received invitation for the pujas in pandals this year.

“A few puja committees have informed us that they were not able to collect subscriptions from people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, they had to curtail their expenses and not call the dhakis. Our family members are also worried, and they are also lamenting as to how we will celebrate the festival this year,” he said.