If the present trend of death continues, the number of people dying after testing positive for Covid-19 will cross the 100 mark in north Bengal this week. A total of 92 Covid-19 patients have died in north Bengal as of 6 August, while the total number of deaths due to Covid-19, as per the government’s records, was 1902 in West Bengal till yesterday. Notably, of the 92, a total of 34 have died in Darjeeling district alone as per figures available till 6 August.

Significantly, a maximum of the 3 deaths happened in areas under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and the Siliguri sub-division in the plains. It may be noted that unofficial reports say over 90 people have died in this region while several were tested positive for Covid-19 positive after their death, but such reports have not found mention in the West Bengal Covid19 Health Bulletin, reliable sources have said.

After Darjeeling, Malda district has recorded 16 deaths, while 13 have died in Jalpaiguri, 13 in North Dinajpur and 11 in South Dinajpur. On the other hand, official records show that the trend of deaths was on the rise in Bengal from 1 August. A total of 48 people died of Covid19 in the state on 1 August.

The number was 49 on 2 August, 53 on 3 August 54 on 4 August and 61 on 5 August. Until 1 August, the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in Darjeeling district was 48, while it was 49 on 2 August, 53 on 3 August, 54 on 4 August and 61 on 5 August.

Confusion over test reports

Confusion and panic was the order of the day after Covid test reports of a woman who died came positive after she was cremated by family members in Siliguri. The 70- year-old woman of South Deshbandhu Para under Ward 30 died in the NBMCH on 5 August, and as per reports from the VRDL in the NBMCH, she had been tested negative for the virus.

“The body was accordingly handed over to the family members, who cremated her with usual rituals in the presence of around 15-20 family members, relatives, and neighbours the next day,” sources said.

However, panic began when workers of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) started barricading her hose with ribbons to demarcate a containment area today.

“Thanks to the delayed reports of private laboratories and lack of coordination, the Covid report that came from a private lab showed she was positive for the virus,” the sources added.

“We have negative reports of the NBMCH and the cause of death has been shown as cardiac arrest. Rituals and cremation were performed accordingly, but SMC employees today put up the ribbons, saying it was the residence of a Covid-19 positive person,” said one of the sons of the deceased.

It is learnt from family members that she was first admitted in a private nursing home with breathing problems and heart ailment on 2 August. A Covid-19 test had been conducted in a private laboratory on 3 August, but the family members were not aware of the report.

She was admitted in the NBMCH on 4 August. Officials said the civic body acted on the basis of the test report of the private laboratory, which they received yesterday.

They said they did not receive the negative NBMCH test report. The leader of the coordinators of the Opposition at the SMC, Ranjan Sarkar, blamed the SMC for the lack of coordination. Chairman of the Board of Administrators of the SMC, Asok Bhattacharya, said the corporation had taken the step on the basis of information provided by the health department.