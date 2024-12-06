North Bengal book fair to begin in Siliguri

The Greater Siliguri Publishers’ and Book Sellers Welfare Association (GSPBSWA) will host the 42nd North Bengal Book Fair at the Kanchenjunga Stadium fairground starting 6 December. Interestingly, this coincides with the conclusion of the state-sponsored Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair, which wraps up on the same day.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, who serves as the chief advisor of the North Bengal Book Fair Committee, announced that a colourful rally will be held tomorrow to mark the inauguration and attract book lovers. The fair will officially commence on 7 December in the presence of eminent writers and notable personalities from the Bengali film industry.

According to mayor Deb, the inauguration will feature prominent figures such as film actor Anirban Chakraborty, writer Arpita Sarkar, filmmaker and actor Jaydeep Mukherjee, and writer Samragni Banerjee. The book fair will continue until 15 December.

Advertisement

This year, the stage for cultural programmes has been dedicated to the late theatre personality Manoj Mitra. On 14 December, the Book Fair Committee will felicitate two distinguished personalities from North Bengal for their contributions to literature. Additionally, a special live programme titled ‘Mayor on Call’ will be held the same day, where mayor Deb will address queries from Siliguri residents over phone.

Nearly 95 publishers and booksellers, including leading names like Oxford, Penguin, and Ananda, will participate in the event, mayor Deb added.

However, there is some concern among committee members regarding the fair’s business prospects. Many book enthusiasts have already visited the Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair, which began on 30 November, and have purchased their desired books.

A section of booksellers expressed satisfaction with sales, particularly those catering to libraries in the ongoing book fair. Librarians have reportedly procured books related to competitive exams and higher education. Enthusiastic readers from both rural and urban areas are frequenting libraries to prepare for various examinations and academic pursuits.

The fair promises a vibrant platform for book lovers and cultural engagement over the next several days, said Mr Deb.