North and South Bengal air connectivity from 30 Aug

For the first time ever there will be direct flight connectivity between north Bengal and south Bengal from 30 August.

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced direct flight services between Bagdogra and Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal from 30 August.

The fare between Bagdogra and Durgapur will be Rs 4000 per passenger. The flight services will be four days in a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Kabi Dutta, chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) said that upcoming flight services between Bagdogra and Andal will further boost the travel and tourism sector along with the trade and commerce sector in the state.

“Our CM Mamata Banerjee is trying to upgrade Andal airport into an international airport. The north Bengal – South Bengal direct air connectivity is a major step forward in that direction,” added Kabi Dutta.

Already, flight services have been on with several cities from Durgapur’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal and in the days to come few more routes are expected to be operated, said secretary of Asansol Chamber of Commerce, Sambhu Nath Jha.

For people, mainly from the business community, the air services will help immensely as the travel time will be cut short, said V K Dhall, president of South Bengal Chamber of Trade and Industry.

To further boost the connectivity, IndiGo has announced starting flights to three new routes in the summer schedule from Andal to Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

Indigo is the only flight operator from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal and has also set up a separate cargo terminal. The airport of Andal is of 4C category and can handle four lakh passengers annually.