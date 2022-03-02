No headway yet on Anis Khan death probe

As the death probe of student leader Anis Khan continues, there has been not much breakthrough in the case, even after eight days. The two police personnel, one home guard and a civic volunteer, were arrested on 22 February after a high-level SIT team was formed to investigate the case.

Protests and demonstrations have continued by opposition parties and student groups to arrest the culprits at the earliest. While the Left-baked SFI and DYFI, its students and youth wing, spearheading the movement organized rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the Aliah University alumnus from Howrah to Sealdah and another from Sealdah to College Street today.

Indian Secular Front (ISF), which claimed Anis was its active member of the party, today took out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in protest, demanding arrests of the culprits behind the murder. As the rally concluded at Esplanade, Naushad Siddique, the Bhangar MLA of ISF said that the ISF was holding on to their patience till now and toeing the Gandhan line but would not hesitate to launch a bigger struggle in the days to come if the state administration failed to arrest the real culprits involved in the murder.

He also alleged that the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Amta Police Station, who was sent on indefinite leave, was thus given a let-off. Elsewhere at College Street, the members of the SFI and DYFI staged protests demanding justice for Anis and also protested the unlawful detention of DYFI leader Minakshi Mukherjee. They demanded her immediate release from jail and other members of the DYFI and SFI, held following a face-off with the police during its march towards the office of the SP (rural) at Panchla in Howah on Sunday.

On Monday, the second inquest on the body of slain leader was done at SSKM hospital by three autopsy surgeons in the presence of the Barasat district judge, executive magistrate, after exhumation of the body from the grave at Amta on the order of the Calcutta High Court.