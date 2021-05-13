Scientists of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur after successfully developing affordable ventilators for artificial breathing of critical Covid -19 patents last year have now developed a low-cost portable oxygen concentrator machine with completely indigenous technology.

NIT, Durgapur’s Registrar told The Statesman that as part of the country’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative the low-cost oxygen concentrator machine has been developed to meet the growing demand of liquified medical oxygen as its scarcity has been catastrophic.

“We have handed over the first such machine (5LPM) to Sanjeevan Hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district for clinical testing and application on moderate patients. The design and development of this product is being led by professor SS Roy of the mechanical engineering department and his team and is being funded by the institute,” he added.

The machine runs on electricity and a switch should be pushed to operate it. Oxygen flow will be regulated through valves. Three companies of Mangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata have expressed interest to purchase the know-how of the technology of the low-cost oxygen concentrator machine developed by NIT Durgapur, sources said.

During the first wave of Covid in the country, NIT Durgapur scientists have successfully developed the artificial breathing units-AMBU which automatically pumps oxygen to patients. The machine has been a success even in primary health care.

There has been a tremendous crisis of LMO in the country as the demand has touched the peak due to increase in number of Covid -19 patents. Almost every day patients are dying due to lack of oxygen both in private and government hospitals.

The National Highway Authority (NHAI) has also come forward to set up two oxygen concentrator units in Asansol district hospital and Durgapur sub-divisional hospital. Within 15 days these units will be installed and the area has already been finalised, NHAI project director said.