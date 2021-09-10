NIRF ranking: CU bags 4th spot, two Bengal colleges among top 5

The Calcutta University (CU) has ranked fourth in the country among the universities in the NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking that was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development today. Among the top 10 universities, Jadavpur University has bagged the eighth position in terms of its composite performance.

Next, two colleges from West Bengal have managed to secure ranks in the top five colleges in the country. St. Xavier’s, Kolkata has ranked fourth and Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir in Belur, Howrah has got the fifth position. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness over the institutions in Bengal ranking among the top institutes.

“Elated to share that as per NIRF India Rankings ’21, Calcutta University & Jadavpur University are the top ranking universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s College, Kolkata & Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah have also secured top ranks,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

CU has topped among all the state universities in India and all institutions of higher education in Bengal. NIRF happens to be the authoritative national system for ranking educational institutions. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi are the only universities that ranked ahead of CU.

Congratulating the entire team of CU, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said: “Any achievement encourages us to progress further in our pursuit towards excellence. I owe this success to the entire team of Calcutta University.”

Compared to last year, CU has improved its performance. The university had ranked seventh among the universities and in the overall ranking of institutions across the country, it had bagged the eleventh position in NIRF in

2020. In 2019, CU had ranked fifth among all universities.

Among the top engineering colleges, IIT Kharagpur has secured fifth place and IIM Calcutta bagged the third position in the top management institutes