NIP NGO launches Braille Display Stand at Durgotsab Award 2022

NIP NGO, an educational and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled has collaborated with Forum for Durgotsab, Saini International School, Mamta Sumit, Binani Foundation, and Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City to recognise and reward the Puja committees who seek to take the endeavour of making their pandals friendly for the Senior Citizens and Disabled.

250 Puja Committees from in and around the city will be participating in the Differently Abled and Senior Citizen Friendly Covid Safe Durgotsab Award 2022.

As a part of their initiative, the NGO has also launched Braille Display stand for the blinds on the premise of three renowned Puja pandals- Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, S B Park and Young Boys Club.

The announcement was made through a press conference on Friday in the presence of dignitaries like Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee; CS Adv. Mamta Binani, former President of MSME Development Forum WB, and others.

Speaking about the initiative, Mamta Binani, Chief Patron of NIP NGO & President of MSME Development Forum WB said, “Disability is not an attribute of an individual, but rather a complex collection of conditions, created by the social environment. When People with special needs don’t have to stand in long queues to enter the pandal and have direct access to the Puja premises it would really inspire the differently abled to visit the pandal and participate in the festive fervour. A little thoughtfulness can give an opportunity to people with varying abilities and disabilities to celebrate the festival with the same sense of belongingness and joy. It’s very encouraging to see many puja committees making an effort in this direction and others will soon follow. In today’s world, some able people are sometimes more disabled by way of their thinking, behaviour and adaptability.”

Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said, “At the beginning of this Puja season, when everybody desires to go with the impeccable mood of celebrations, we have decided to devote ourselves to support a unique fight for humanity, right & equality to enthral our social commitment. Even in the field of daily living activities, the Braille watch, Braille calculator, Braille thermometer, etc. have been developed with a view to providing independence to the sightless for daily use and now it’s time for festive celebrations with Braille Display Stand for the Blinds. It’s not only an event. It’s not only an award ceremony or launch. Rather, it’s a journey with a cordial promise to make a better society.”

National Institute of Professionals, in short, NIP NGO, an educational and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled has been actively working for the upliftment and betterment of the blind and disabled possibly in every sector of life.