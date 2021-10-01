Nine children with ARI, fever die at Siliguri hospital

North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Siliguri reported a spate of nine deaths including an eight-month-old from Jalpaiguri district who was suffering from fever and acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Dr Sanjay Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal (MSVP) of NBMCH said, “In the paediatric department, within 24 hours, 27 children were admitted. Out of them, 10 patients were diagnosed with ARI, of which, three were referred from various district hospitals. A total of 56 children have been admitted to the hospital.

“A total of nine children have lost their lives at the hospital who were suffering from fever and acute respiratory infection (ARI) problems, including one who died early last morning,” said Chakraborty.

However, none of the children was found to be Covid-19 positive.

“The authorities have arranged a good number of beds at the hospital for the ARI patients along with other arrangements to combat the situation,” he said.

Chakraborty appealed parents and guardians to be cautious if their child has a fever, especially those who have low birth weight and other diseases.

Meanwhile, Swapan Roy, a relative of an admitted child alleged that the doctors have failed to properly attend the patient. “We are too worried about the rising deaths of children,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)