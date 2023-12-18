NIA likely to take over investigations of explosives haul case in Nalhati

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) are likely to take over the explosives haul case in Nalhati in Birbhum yesterday. The NIA is investigating another explosives haul case in Birbhum district. Acting on a specific tip off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Birbhum District Police raided the office of an abandoned stone quarry in Nalhati area and seized a huge quantity of deadly explosive material.

Rajnarayan Mukherjee, SP of Birbhum said that the bomb disposal squad has seized the explosives. 150 packets of gelatin sticks, six packets of detonators and 14 packets of ammonium nitrate powder were seized from the location. The house belonged to one Kolen Hansda, but after his death the house was lying abandoned and miscreants have used it for storing the explosives, police suspect. Nalhati Police has lodged a suo motto case and till the time of reporting no body has been arrested in connection with this case.

The NIA had earlier arrested a Trinamul Congress gram panchayat member, Manoj Ghosh and TMC leader Islam Choudhury and others after seizing huge quantities of explosives from his stone crusher office in Nalhati in the month of August this year. The NIA sleuths have already interrogated Sehgal Hussein, the body guard of Anubrata Mondal at Tihar Jail in that case.

