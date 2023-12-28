New stoppage for Patliputra Exp at Mathurapur Stn

Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, fulfilling the long cherished demand of the locals, flagged off the PatnaHatia Patliputra Express from its new stoppage at Mathurapur station of Asansol division on Tuesday.

With new stoppage of 18621/18622 Patna-HatiaPatna Patliputra Express at Mathurapur station, the inhabitants of this area will be greatly benefitted by having a direct train connectivity with the capitals of two adjacent states, Jharkhand and Bihar.

This will also improve inter-state connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar. The 18621 Patna–Hatia Patliputra Express (with effect from 26 December) will stop at Mathurapur station at 9.13pm for one minute and in opposite direction 18622 Hatia – Patna Patliputra Express (journey commencing from 26 December) will stop at Mathurapur station for one minute at 6.14am.

Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager/ Asansol and other dignitaries were also present at the flagging off programme at Mathurapur station. MP Dubey said that the government is continuously thriving for bringing all-round development of different states.

The MP also assured that he will provide best possible assistance for fulfilling any reasonable demand of the people of Jharkhand for improving the socio-economic condition of the state.