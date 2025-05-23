New INTTUC 12-member committee in Durgapur

A twelve-member core committee of the INTTUC was formed for the Durgapur sub-division by state president Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday.

Sources indicated that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Durgapur INTTUC wing over the past few months. Ritabrata Banerjee is also a Rajya Sabha MP representing the TMC.

Advertisement

Abhijit Ghatak, the district president of INTTUC in West Burdwan and deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), has been removed from his post. As district president, Ghatak had been overseeing the daily organisational affairs of the INTTUC.

Advertisement

Notably, Abhijit Ghatak is also the younger brother of law minister Moloy Ghatak. With this announcement, it appears that Abhijit Ghatak’s influence has been curtailed ahead of next year’s crucial Assembly elections in the district.

The new formed 12-member core committee of INTTUC in Durgapur will be chaired by Ritabrata Banerjee. The other members include Manas Adhikary, Rajesh Koner, Susanta Roy, Bhubaneshwar Mukherjee, Litton Sarkar, Avisek Dey, Hardeep Singh (Bunty), Debabrata Kesh, Purna Nanda Chattaraj, Sheikh Aminur Rahaman and Akbar Ali.

In a press release, the Trinamul Congress also officially announced the names of the new core committee members for the Durgapur sub-division of INTTUC. Going forward, this new committee will be responsible for making all major decisions concerning INTTUC operations in Durgapur.

“We all welcome this new core committee of INTTUC in Durgapur. All of us are loyal soldiers of our party chief, Mamata Banerjee and will fully abide by her instructions. The district TMC will extend full support to this new trade union committee in Durgapur,” said Narendra Nath Chakraborty, TMC president of West Burdwan and MLA of Pandaveswar.

With major expansion plans ahead for the SAIL steel plants in Durgapur and Burnpur, the timing of this leadership change and the reorganisation of the INTTUC’s district unit is considered particularly significant.

A similar nine-member core committee of INTTUC has also been formed in Tamluk, with Ritabrata Banerjee appointed as the new chairperson.