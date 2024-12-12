The University of North Bengal (NBU) is set to host the NBU Campus Carnival 2024 (NBUCC 2024) on 18 December, providing a platform for students, research scholars, local farmers, and craftsmen to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

The carnival will feature a variety of sustainable agro and floricultural products, handicrafts, paintings, and other innovative items. Local farmers and craftsmen from the region have also been invited to display their organic products.

The event will take place from 11 am to 4 pm along the main entry road of the university, from Gate 2 to the Ram Mohan statue. Temporary stalls will be erected with logistical support from the BSF North Bengal, including tents, tables, chairs, and a cultural podium in front of the Rabindra-Bhanu Manch garden.

A highlight of the carnival will be cultural performances by students and research scholars, with around 50 participants from various communities already enrolled to perform songs and dances.

Dr Nupur Das, registrar (additional charge) of NBU, expressed her excitement about the event: “This is an endeavor towards the extension activities of NBU. We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the NBU community for the first-ever carnival of this kind at our university.”

NBUCC 2024 aims to foster creativity, sustainability, and community engagement, marking a significant step in the university’s extension activities.