NBSTC to introduce new buses

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will introduce new buses from next year in different long distance routes. The NBSTC chairman, Partha Pratim Roy said, “We have planned to gift new buses and new routes to the passengers, who prefer to avail state bus service, in the New Year. We have taken the decision following grievances among passengers due to old buses, which were not fit for comfortable journeys on long distance routes.”

The NBSTC has decided to reintroduce Siliguri to Ranchi bus service, which was suspended 10 years, in the New Year. Around 55-seater three new buses will be pressed into service for the Siliguri-Ranchi route. “We had to suspend Siliguri-Ranchi bus service due to technical problems of registration and route permit. Recently, we have managed its renewal and decided to reintroduce bus service connecting Ranchi from Tenzing Norge Bus Terminal in Siliguri,” Mr Roy said.

The NBSTC has also decided to introduce new bus service from Cooch Behar to Darjeeling thrice a week, according to NBSTC chairman. Following passengers’ complaints the NBSTC has also decided to replace old buses especially for Rocket Service from Siliguri to Kolkata, Alipurduar to Kolkata and Cooch Behar to Kolkata.

Advertisement

At least nine new buses have been earmarked for three long-distance bus services connecting Kolkata from northern North Bengal. To promote the ongoing book fair in north Bengal districts and the Dooars Utsav in Alipurduar, the NBSTC has introduced additional bus services so people can return home late evening, Mr Roy added.