The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri are gearing up for a proposed cancer hospital. The state government has tied up with the Tata Memorial Hospital of Mumbai to set up two cancer hospitals in the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced the joint project in Kolkata in June. The chief government architect, PWD, Vineet Gupta, visited the plot of 6,000 square metres adjacent to the mortuary and isolation ward at the NBMCH today.

According to NBMCH authorities, the facility will come up with 100 beds initially. Meanwhile, authorities in the NBMCH have started gearing up as the state has mooted a proposal to build a cancer hospital on the campus in association with the Tata Memorial Hospital.

Doctors said it would be a major boost for the treatment of cancer patients of north Bengal. They said more government-run facilities are needed for cancer treatment. Another cancer hospital in the state will come up at the SSKM in association with the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, it is learnt.

The announcement was recently made by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. “We visited the site today and accordingly, elaborate plans will be mooted,” Mr Gupta said.

NBMCH principal Prof Indrajit Saha, superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik, dean of student affairs Dr Sandip Sengupta, other doctors and PWD engineers were present during the visit.

“It will be a centre of excellence for cancer treatment. Based on soil testing reports, the floors of the facility will be decided on,” said Prof Saha. Many cancer patients go to Mumbai for treatment. After the initial surgery, the patients need to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the prolonged treatment.

Among men, lung, prostate count the maximum number of patients, while among women breast and cervical cancers are the most common, doctors have said.