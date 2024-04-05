Naushad Siddiqui not contesting from Diamond Harbour

Indian Secular Front, which has decided against any seat sharing with the CPM-led Left Front and the Congress, has also decided not to field Naushad Siddiqui, its chairman and its lone MLA from Bhangar.

Speculations were rife that Siddiqui could be the candidate pitted against Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from the Diamond Harbour seat. Even Mr Siddiqui had fanned such talks hinting at his intent to fight from Diamond Harbour.

The development thus put all speculations to rest.

Advertisement

The ISF leadership has instead decided to field Mafisul Lashkar from the Diamond Harbour seat.

Earlier today, the ISF decided not to be a part of any electoral understanding with the CPM-led Left Front (LF), and decided to go alone in the state.

Accusing the Left of breaking seat-sharing agreements in 42 LS constituencies in the state, Mr Siddiqui, sole ISF MLA from Bhangar in South 24-Parganas district, on Thursday told media that his party would fight elections this time alone.

“We would fight LS elections alone and there won’t be any seat-sharing deals with the Left, which is responsible for not coming to a consensus between them over several constituencies,” Mr Siddiqui said, adding that Congress is also a ‘villain’ for breaking electoral alliance.

“We are getting virtually cornered after compromising with their (Left) demands on seat adjustment issues. Now, it seems we have to withdraw our candidates if the CPM wants to and they are creating pressure on us to take our candidate off in the Serampore seat,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the ISF leadership considered withdrawing its candidate in the Murshidabad seat if the Serampore seat was given to them.

The CPM has fielded its state secretary Md Salim in Murshidabad and prominent SFI leader Deepshita Dhar in Seerampore respectively. The ISF leadership has also nominated Habib Sheikh against Salim and Shahriyar Mullick against Deepshita.

ISF has fielded candidates in eight seats so far and it may nominate its candidates many others constituencies.

Political analysts in the city felt that the ISF’s decision to contest LS elections alone is highly significant particularly at a time when the ruling Trinamul Congress and its main rival BJP in the state are intensifying their campaigns 16 days ahead of the first phase of the seven-phase elections in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alupurduar LS seats scheduled on 19 April.

With exit of the ISF from seat-sharing agreement, the Left and its ally Congress may suffer a setback in terms of minority vote banks in the state. It could have increased Muslim votes share for CPM-led Left and Congress if the three players came to the consensus on seat adjustments, political observers felt.

“ISF can fight alone because it’s a separate political party. With their exit from seat-sharing agreements with us will strengthen both autocratic corrupt forces like BJP and Trinamul Congress. We, the Left are fighting against BJP in the country and Trinamul Congress in our state but ISF finally decided not to stay with us. Let people decide on ISF’s decisions,” said Sujan Chakraborty, CPM central committee member and a candidate in Dum Dum LS seat.